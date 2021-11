Dark Shiek defeated Sandra Moone in the main event of LA Fight’s debut event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event. Adrian Quest over Lucas Riley. Titus Alexander over Midas Kreed. Matt Vandagriff over Damien Drake. Juicy Finau over Bad Dude Tito. Jai Vidal over Lil’...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO