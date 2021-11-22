ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 22

La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Today’s Birthday (11/22/21). Fortune follows communication this year. Disciplined routines build networks, archives and accomplishments. Healthy autumn changes inspire winter’s personal growth and development. Physical work and exercise energize next spring, before a quiet, thoughtful summer. Inspiration, innovation and intuition spark next autumn. Connect with a wider circle. To...

lacrossetribune.com

chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The pitter-patter of all those Sheep feet means that you’re out and about, rushing to get more done. That’s fine, but slow down by the weekend so you can heed some important advice. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re in charge of your...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for Nov. 24-30

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries author Chris Brogan says, "Don't settle. Don't finish crappy books. If you don't like the menu, leave the restaurant. If you're not on the right path, get off it." That's the best possible counsel for you to hear, in my astrological opinion. As an Aries, you're already inclined to live by that philosophy. But now and then, like now, you need a forceful nudge in that direction. So please, Aries, go in pursuit of what you want, not what you partially want. Associate with the very best, most invigorating influences, not the mediocre kind.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/21) Expand through communication this year. Write, broadcast and network with dedication to grow connections. Tapping into winter’s personal power and energy motivates you to achieve springtime physical goals. Slowing for a thoughtful summer leads to new plans and visions next autumn. Invent possibilities and share. To get...
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
lilith.org

Your Jewish Horoscope: Nov. 5-Dec.3, 2021

People have been looking to the stars and the changing seasons for clues and guidance about their lives since the beginning of time. In fact, the Hebrew calendar and the Jewish way of tracking time was designed around these natural cycles and still guides Judaism today. The holidays, metaphors, and teachings we are familiar with all began as connections to the natural world: shifts in the night sky, changes in the moon, the ripening fruits, the changing wind temperature. When we connect to this way of keeping time, we also connect with ancient Judaism, with our ancestors, and with our inner knowing. Often, the honoring or the neglect of the lunar phases and the life cycles of the plants coincides with the honoring or neglect of the sacred feminine within. These horoscopes are a synthesis of listening deeply to the wisdom of the Hebrew calendar and to the world around us. We invite you to take these words as inspiration to connect more deeply with yourself, your ancestors, the Hebrew calendar, and the natural world.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith surprises Graham Norton viewers with Arnold Schwarzenegger impression

Will Smith surprised viewers of The Graham Norton Show with his impression of Arnold Schwarznegger.The actor, who is promoting his new film King Richard, appeared on the latest episode of the BBC chat show that was broadcast on Friday (26 November).While there, he shared a story about pushing through the crowd at an opening of a new Planet Hollywood restaurant so that he could get advice on how to become an actor from Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis.“They were standing and talking,” Smith explained. “I walked into the crowd, I was like, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry. I want...
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld + Mariah Carey!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON ARE REPORTEDLY OFFICIAL: Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian West, 41, are officially an item. Page Six is reporting that the two are a couple, despite their individual reps declining to comment on the relationship. Kardashian has yet to finalize her divorce from the father of her four children, Kanye West, despite filing in February.
CELEBRITIES
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. But when it comes to women, let’s just say there is a dearth of variety. The most fully realized woman on the show is Billie, played by Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome. She writes jokes for Kid (Kevin Hart), but he takes her for granted until almost losing her to Will Ferrell. Billie also has a clandestine romantic relationship with...
TV SERIES

