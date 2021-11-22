ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Akin lifts California Baptist over N. Colorado 74-70

Daniel Akin tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead California Baptist to a 74-70 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday night.

Taran Armstrong had 19 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. Tre Armstrong added 11 points. Reed Nottage had 11 points.

Daylen Kountz had 21 points for the Bears (3-3). Dalton Knecht added 17 points and seven rebounds. Kur Jongkuch had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

