The Montreal Canadiens have been given permission to talk to former New York Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman is reporting. Gorton, who has been spending time this season as an analyst on the NHL Network, spent 30 seasons with the Rangers and Boston Bruins. In his 14 seasons with the Rangers, Gorton was GM for six of them (2015-21) after spending four as assistant GM. He joined the team as a professional scout in 2007. Gorton's most noteworthy recent additions to the Rangers were Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO