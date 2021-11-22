ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

 7 days ago

INSTRUCTOR - MARGO Increase muscular strength, endurance, range of...

murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+. No class on November 11 & 25.
MURFREESBORO, TN
flower-mound.com

SIM Fit: Nia

Nia is fusion fitness, a dynamic blend of the dance arts, martial arts, and the healing arts. Lara Lawson will lead this fun class that will get hearts pumping with gentle movements.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
murfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Argus Press

Wellness fits

OWOSSO — Shiawassee Health and Wellness has launched a fitness initiative for its employees, who have been working under stressful conditions since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago. The nonprofit mental health center’s board of directors recently approved a one-year FitCorp membership at the Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water...
OWOSSO, MI
TrendHunter.com

Travel-Friendly Face Toning Devices

The NuFACE Mini facial toning device is a compact, highly portable model of the brand's namesake skincare solution that will enable users to enjoy impressive results on a continuous basis. The device works by performing five-minute treatments across the face to stimulate the muscles and subsequently reduce the appearance of wrinkles or fine lines. The device can be used on the cheeks, forehead, jawline, neck and jowls as a solution for keeping the face looking its best.
HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
keengamer.com

The Sims 4 Modern Menswear Kit Pack Announced

It’s not been long since The Sims 4 Blooming Rooms Kit came out, but already there’s another Kit Pack coming out. The Sims 4 Modern Menswear Kit has been announced, set to be released December 2 on PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PS4/5. Modern Menswear was previously...
APPAREL
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

4 Worst Habits for Your Brain

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– It is well-known that a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle is not only bad for your body, but also your brain. But there are some lesser-known things that could be wrecking your brain, too.
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Top self-care gifts for that person who’s earned it

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which self-care gifts are best? Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit — it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care. […]
LIFESTYLE
Spotlight News

Learning Center: Toys that pull double duty

During the holidays, the stores are packed with a variety of toys and games, making it hard for parents to know which types are appropriate matches for their children.  By selecting toys that offer a combination of fun and learning, parents can do more than just stimulate a child’s enjoyment – they can inspire and […]
KIDS
