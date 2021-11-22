ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Leuchtturm1917's Drehgriffel pen is a modern take on a 1920s design

By Alyn Griffiths
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman design firm Paperlux Studio has collaborated with stationery brand Leuchtturm1917 to develop a ballpoint pen made from milled aluminium and brass that evokes a design from the company’s past. Paperlux Studio was responsible for the branding and product design of the Drehgriffel Nr. 1 ballpoint pen, which is...

