Clearwater, Kan. (KAKE) - With the increase cost of fertilizer, farmers are facing challenges that could extended into the spring crop season. Michael Speer bought three 3,000 gallon tanks to store fertilizer for his crops earlier this year. Speer says he lucky to be able to store so much because prices are through the roof. "Last year we were looking at 25 cents, 25 to 30 cents per pound of nitrogen. This year I think currently it's at 70, 60 to 70."

CLEARWATER, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO