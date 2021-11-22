ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0d3dy7EZ00 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY, metro area consists of Albany County, Saratoga County, Rensselaer County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 4.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Albany residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 33.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Albany residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Albany County. There were an average of 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Albany County during the past week, the least of the five counties in Albany with available data.

Case growth in the Albany metro area varies at the county level. In Rensselaer County, for example, there were an average of 4.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Albany and more than the case growth rate in Albany County.

While Albany County has the slowest case growth in the Albany area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 10,757.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Albany County, the fourth fewest of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Albany County, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Albany County 306,968 3.1 26.9 10,757.8 131.6
2 Schoharie County 31,222 3.4 27.3 8,042.4 76.9
3 Schenectady County 154,859 4.3 36.3 11,801.7 153.0
4 Saratoga County 228,502 4.5 37.6 9,919.4 95.4
5 Rensselaer County 159,185 4.8 37.5 10,266.0 118.1

Comments / 0

Related
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Sleep Deprived County in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Metropolitan Areas#Troy#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

50 US Counties with the Shortest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Safest City

What makes a city safe? Lack of crime? Good hospitals and high hospitals per 100,000 people? Streets with low accident rates? Clean air? In the day and age, tough COVID-19 restrictions? Clearly, the answer is subjects based on people’s age, health, and individual anxieties about what is safe and what isn’t. We decided to focus […]
HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. There were an average of 30.6 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 19.2 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. And the fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. So how did the pandemic and the ensuring lockdown hit Americans’ wallets? Was it as devastating as […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

73K+
Followers
45K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy