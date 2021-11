It didn't take billions of years or immense pressure, but these gemstones are still precious in their own right. Pokémon's strict adherence to a specific template can make reviewing new or remade mainline entries a bit of a challenge. The matter is compounded by the sheer number of people who love and follow the series and the fact there really is so much passion for Pikachu and his fellow pocket monsters. For context, I'm coming to this review having played and finished essentially all of the mainline Pokémon games, including the original Pokémon Pearl from 2007. This time, I went with Brilliant Diamond, however. One major takeaway upfront is that while it's an excellent game in and of itself, the faithful recreation of Gen 4 and the Sinnoh region is less interesting than the more experimental Let's Go games, which really resonated with me. Still there's a lot to like for those who are new to Pearl and Diamond and used to the quality of life features that have gradually been added to Pokémon games over the years.

