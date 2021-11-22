Kentucky looking to improve against UAlbany

With Ohio targeting Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler as players it needed to slow down most for the University of Kentucky, the Wildcats had to learn something about perseverance on Friday night.

UK struggled with Ohio before prevailing 77-59, and it managed to lead 40-38 at halftime despite Tshiebwe playing just over one minute and Wheeler getting in 10 minutes because of foul trouble.

“Yeah, you have to be resilient,” said Davion Mintz, who worked off the bench for 12 points. “I mean, those guys, if you notice that you watch the film. You know Oscar has been a beast, Sahvir has been a beast, and teams are going to game plan for that. We knew eventually he’d be targeted and you know, guys will go after Sahvir and try to pull them out of the game early.

“But, they were our biggest cheerleaders, so it was no surprise that they had a good turnaround like they did because they were super supportive. During the first half Sahvir came into the locker room still laughing, smiling. It was a two-point game and he was like, ‘Yo, we’re good. We’re good.’ Oscar was still motivating guys. So, it’s no surprise when they play the way they do.”

The No. 13 Wildcats will get another chance to work through game challenges when they host UAlbany on Monday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are 3-1. UAlbany is 0-4.

Tshiebwe, Wheeler and several other players made major contributions either while UK tried to stay afloat in the first half, or when it pulled away in the second half. Tshiebwe had 10 rebounds and Wheeler scored 11 points.

More from this section

TyTy Washington was sensational Friday with his first career double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while adding five assists — season highs in all three categories.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, he became the third Wildcat under Calipari to amass 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game.

Keion Brooks Jr. showed offensive promise with 22 points while hitting 50% from the floor and pulling down eight rebounds.

UK got some valuable team-building on the fly with how it came back from halftime against Ohio, outscoring the visitors 37-21.

“Yeah, just positivity,” Mintz said of the halftime vibe for UK. “Like honestly, this team really doesn’t get rattled. I think it’s specifically because of our bond, guys are like, ‘Bro, we’re good.’ You believe that guy when he says that because you know him and it’s not a front. We really believe in each other.

“This is the best place to play at the American college basketball level. We know guys are going to come out with super good energy and play hard. So, it is something we have to deal with and adjust to every single game so we just believe in each other.”