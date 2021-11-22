ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy conditions this week

By Robert Poynter
Daily Telegram
 7 days ago

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 20s....

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
KGUN 9

A breezy and warm end to November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and well above average temps will dominate much of this week, with highs hovering near 80° in Tucson. Dry and warm weather is expected as we say goodbye to November and welcome December. Breezy east winds will be around for a few more days, then...
localdvm.com

Breezy conditions for the start of the workweek

We will see breezy and dry conditions as high pressure takes control for Monday. Monday looks to be another chilly day as we have blustery conditions and winds coming out of the northwest gusting at times to 20-30 mph. As we head into the evening Monday a weak storm system will begin to move through. This weak low could bring a few light snow showers overnight to Northern VA, the Eastern Panhandle, and Northern Maryland. The low will begin to move east on Tuesday and high pressure will return from our south, bringing some milder conditions for Tuesday. As we head into our Wednesday night into Thursday we could see another chance for precipitation as a cold front moves through. However, we will start to see a warming trend heading into Thursday with temperatures getting into the upper 50's to low 60's and lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Friday and into the weekend will start to see temperatures fall as another cold front passes through. EXTENDED FORECAST: MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with light snow in the mountain, blustery conditions as gusty winds approach from the northwest, highs in the lower to upper 40's and lows in the upper 20's and lower 30's. TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's and lows in the lower 30's. WEDNESDAY: HELLO DECEMBER!!!! Partly sunny skies, possible overnight showers, with highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's and lows in the lower to upper 30's. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50's and lows in the upper 30's to lover 40's. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's and lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a possibility of showers. with highs in the lower to upper 50's. Have a great start to your workweek!! -Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward.
Daily Telegram

Cloudy start to the week

Besides chances of light snow this morning, conditions will be overcast with highs in the upper 30s. Tomorrow will have similar conditions but a chance of more sunshine peeking through the clouds. Wednesday looks to be the nice day of the week with highs reaching the low 40s. Conditions look to stay dry during the week.
Register Citizen

Chilly temps, more snow showers this week in CT, weather service says

The forecast this week in Connecticut calls for chilly temperatures and the possibility of more snow showers, according to National Weather Service. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees. There will be a light breeze in the morning. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
KRIS 6 News

Cool today, but warmer later this week

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather forecast and result in a fairly quiet weather pattern through the next several days. Surface high pressure will move east of us and will result in higher humidity and warmer temperatures.
FOX Carolina

Cool, breezy Monday, staying dry this week

Today stays cooler than usual for this time of year, starting in the 30s to around 40 degrees, highs reach just 54 in the Upstate and 46 in the mountains. Expect a strong to gusty breeze at times, under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight turns cold, with lows in the 20s to around freezing.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
