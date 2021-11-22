Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Bounces back with first win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team seeks a bounce-back win tomorrow in a 1 p.m. road matchup against Providence. Boston College suffered its first loss of the season at Boston University on Wednesday, 69-65. Taylor Soule scored a season and game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field. Soule scored 21 of her points in the second half, while adding five boards. Marnelle Garraud tied a career high with six teals on top of nine points and five rebounds. Dontavia Waggoner's second-chance basket started a 6-0 spurt that sliced the gap to 43-42 at the end of the third quarter. Makayla Dickens and Soule capped off the spurt with back-to-back layups that gave the Eagles a strong start in the fourth and a 46-43 edge. Just when it looked like the momentum swung in the Eagles' favor, BU reclaimed the lead later in the period thanks to a 7-0 run and a 3:39 scoring drought by the BC offense. The Terriers took their largest lead of the game, 59-51, with 3:59 left in the contest. The Eagles cut the deficit down to one possession on multiple occasions. Dickens drained a trifecta to slice the lead to two points with 10 seconds left, but the Terriers pulled out the win hitting two at the line to seal the game.

