ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Bounces back with first win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Vejmelka gave up a goal on 38 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings. Vejmelka allowed a goal to Brendan Lemieux...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Card Chronicle

Louisville cruises to 77-60 bounce back win over Navy

Just four days removed from a humbling home loss to Furman, the Louisville men’s basketball team bounced back with easily its most impressive performance of the young season to date. The Cardinals hit 10 three-pointers and shot 56.0 percent from the field as a team in a 77-60 rout of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NHL

Saros Makes 31 Saves but Maple Leafs Shut Out Preds in Toronto

Nashville Held Off of Scoresheet for First Time This Season as Win Streak Concludes. Juuse Saros made 31 saves, but the Predators were unable to find the back of the net as they fell to the Maple Leafs by a 3-0 final on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The result brings an end to Nashville's three-game win streak as they begin their two-game trip in eastern Canada.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Bounces back in blowout win

Prescott completed 24 of 31 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 43-3 win over the Falcons. He added five yards and a touchdown on two rushing attempts. Prescott made sure to avoid the same fate as last week, when the Cowboys dug themselves in a 16-0 halftime hole, as he capped Dallas' opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. He added a nine-yard touchdown to Lamb -- who later exited due to an arm contusion -- with 1:10 to go before halftime. Prescott also accounted for all of the second-half points scored by either team when he ran it in himself from four yards out late in the third quarter. Lamb's injury isn't believed to be serious, and with Michael Gallup (calf) coming back from IR for this game, Prescott should have his full complement of receiving weapons when the Cowboys travel to Kansas City in Week 11.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Karel Vejmelka
Texoma's Homepage

Mickey: Good bounce back win

ARLINGTON, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — After struggling against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a major way against the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys beat the Falcons 43-3. The last time the Cowboys won a game by more than 40 points was 41 in 1971. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the […]
NFL
Reuters

Nets bounce back with win over Cavs, 109-99

EditorsNote: Changes dunk to dunks in next-to-last graph. James Harden recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lift the host Brooklyn Nets to a 109-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Harden made all 12 of his foul shots and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 14 of his 24...
NBA
bceagles.com

Eagles Seek Bounce-Back Win at Providence

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team seeks a bounce-back win tomorrow in a 1 p.m. road matchup against Providence. Boston College suffered its first loss of the season at Boston University on Wednesday, 69-65. Taylor Soule scored a season and game-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field. Soule scored 21 of her points in the second half, while adding five boards. Marnelle Garraud tied a career high with six teals on top of nine points and five rebounds. Dontavia Waggoner's second-chance basket started a 6-0 spurt that sliced the gap to 43-42 at the end of the third quarter. Makayla Dickens and Soule capped off the spurt with back-to-back layups that gave the Eagles a strong start in the fourth and a 46-43 edge. Just when it looked like the momentum swung in the Eagles' favor, BU reclaimed the lead later in the period thanks to a 7-0 run and a 3:39 scoring drought by the BC offense. The Terriers took their largest lead of the game, 59-51, with 3:59 left in the contest. The Eagles cut the deficit down to one possession on multiple occasions. Dickens drained a trifecta to slice the lead to two points with 10 seconds left, but the Terriers pulled out the win hitting two at the line to seal the game.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Czech#Dfs
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Bounce-back win

Ullmark made 29 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Flyers. It was Ullmark's first win in November (1-2-0) and the two goals allowed were a nice rebound from the nine he allowed in his previous two games.
NHL
clipsnation.com

Clippers bounce back in a 106-92 win against the Spurs

Fresh off of a loss against the Bulls that snapped an impressive seven-game winning streak, the Clippers were poised to start a new one. Considering the fact that the Spurs have won only four games so far this season, this Tuesday night matchup seemed to be for the Clippers’ taking. Fortunately, that was the case in this 106-92 win at home.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Pascal Siakam dominates in bounce-back win vs. Kings

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 108-89 win over the Sacramento Kings. One -- The Raptors easily dismantled the Kings to snap their three-game losing skid. The Raptors were sharp and composed from start to finish, both the starters and the reserves were compact defensively, and it was an entirely stress-free viewing experience which saw the Raptors lead by 30 points in the second half. To be fair, the Kings looked like the worst team in the league at times with how discombobulated they were, and they were booed off the floor by the few faithful fans that still remain, but that matters little to the Raptors who have been not that far above Sacramento's level of late in their losing skid. Hopefully, this gives everyone some confidence ahead of a very difficult game against Golden State.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
gophersports.com

Gophers Bounce Back Again in 4-2 Win

MINNEAPOLIS – A pair of goals from senior captain Sammy Walker pushed the No. 7 Gopher men's hockey program to a 4-2 win over Penn State on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Along with Walker's two tallies, Minnesota (8-6-0 overall, 5-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) picked up goals from Matthew...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Picayune Item

Lady Blue Devils bounce back with win over Hornets

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (4-3) won a close one on the road against the Poplarville Lady Hornets (0-4) 37-35. “I was pleased we won the game because we lost a close one Monday, the kids responded well and played hard,” said Head Girls Coach Cliff Bauer. The...
POPLARVILLE, MS
cleveland19.com

Browns look for bounce back win over Detroit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Lions are squaring off at First Energy Stadium. The Browns took a two score lead late in the second quarter thanks to an 11-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a Nick Chubb 5 yard touchdown. The Lions committed three defensive penalties on the drive.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills bounce back in the power rankings after win over Jets

There was plenty of questions two weeks ago after the Buffalo Bills were coming off their 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was an uncharacteristic loss and the power rankings reflected that as the Bills dropped a few spots. This week, the Bills responded with a dominant 45-17 victory...
NFL
austinnews.net

No. 20 Michigan aims for bounce-back win vs. Tarleton State

Eli Brooks and Michigan's upperclassmen have gotten used to winning big. Brooks, however, doesn't anticipate that one lopsided loss will linger for very long. The Wolverines dropped an 80-62 decision to Arizona in the championship game of the Roman Main Event on Sunday in Las Vegas. The setback was the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Dickinson Press

Titans bounce back from quarterfinal loss in win over Garrison

After Thursday night’s quarterfinal defeat to Kenmare, the Titans turned their focus towards achieving a positive record at the Class B state volleyball tournament in Bismarck. Falling to the consolation side of the bracket, they matched up with Garrison, who lost to the top seed in the tournament Northern Cass....
GARRISON, ND
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Bounces back in road win

Lehner stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Wednesday. After giving up five goals in his previous start Monday in St. Louis, Lehner turned in a steady effort Wednesday, aided by a 3-0 lead by the game's midway point. Lehner improved to 9-7-0 on the year with a 2.95 GAA and .913 save percentage. Look for him to be back between the pipes in Vegas' next game Saturday against Edmonton.
NHL
Newsday

NFL Thanksgiving picks: Dallas looks to bounce back; Can Detroit earn its first win?

CHICAGO (3-7) AT DETROIT (0-9-1) TV: Fox, 12:30 p.m. This is a "heart vs. head" pick: The lover of a great underdog story wants to see the winless Lions roar on national TV. The brain tells me to get serious. Chicago beat Detroit, 24-14, in Week 4, and the rematch could be a battle of backup QBs. Detroit is 6-4 against the spread after a 16-16 tie and 13-10 loss, but can it win? The Bears have lost five in a row and I’m not excited about backing them, but I put a lot of stock in teams being motivated in not wanting to be the first to lose to the Lions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy