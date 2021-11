Capobianco scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues. Capobianco got things started at 7:37 of the first period in what became a surprising win for the Coyotes. The 24-year-old defenseman now has a goal and an assist through two appearances this year. He began the year with a lower-body injury that cost him nearly a month, but he will likely play more often than not going forward, even if he's limited to third-pairing work.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO