Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Assists on both goals in win

Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Gaudreau has the distinction of being the first player to take a penalty at the Islanders' new UBS Arena, as he was called for a slashing minor just 1:23 into the game. He made up for it later in the contest, assisting on an Andrew Mangiapane goal in the opening frame and adding the second of the Flames' two empty-netters to seal the victory. Gaudreau is up to seven goals, 14 assists, 59 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and four PIM in 18 contests.
