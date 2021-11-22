Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Assists on both goals in win

Hathaway scored twice on three shots, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Kings. Hathaway knocked in a John Carlson pass with Jonathan Quick caught out of position to open the scoring at 16:30 of the third period. The 29-year-old Hathaway then added an empty-netter to seal the victory. He's on an unprecedented hot streak with five goals and an assist in his last four games, which accounts for all of his offense in 17 contests overall. The Maine native is a physical force -- he has 61 hits this year -- but he's not likely to keep up this surge of offense much longer.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO