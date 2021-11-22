ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Assists on both goals in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Keller logged a pair of assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 overtime...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NHL

Keller gives Coyotes OT victory against Red Wings

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Gila River Arena on Saturday. Keller's initial shot was saved by Alex Nedeljkovic, but Jakob Chychrun's rebound attempt bounced out to Keller near the right post for a shot into an open net.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores overtime game-winner against Red Wings

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Ryan Dzingel scored his second goal in as many games for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 33 saves — two days after tying a career high with 42 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Columbus.
NHL
NHL

The Wrap: Clayton Keller Scores in OT to Complete Yotes Comeback Win

Clayton Keller scored his third career overtime goal as the Coyotes came back to defeat the Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday at Gila River Arena on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Arizona trailed 1-0 heading into the third period, but goals from Ryan Dzingel and Keller in the final 20:25 cemented the comeback.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Takes assist Thursday

Galchenyuk produced an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Galchenyuk set up Ryan Dzingel for the opening tally at 5:59 of the first period. The 27-year-old Galchenyuk has points in each of the last two games, accounting for all of his offense through four total appearances.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes get second win of season, defeat Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Barrett Hayton scored twice to help the Arizona Coyotes earn their second win of the season, 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. Hayton's power-play goal with 6:08 remaining in the third period gave Arizona a 3-2 lead. He deflected Shayne Gostisbehere's one-timer from the point.
NHL
abc17news.com

Hayton’s two goals help Coyotes to a rare road win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday. Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season. Torey Krug scored in his return from COVID-19 protocol for St. Louis, which lost its fourth straight game. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for St. Louis.
NHL
Reuters

Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Assists in consecutive games

Kessel registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues. Kessel helped out on the second of Barrett Hayton's two goals in the contest. With power-play helpers in each of the last two games, Kessel is showing some life on offense. The veteran winger has seven points, 33 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 16 contests overall. With the overall lack of quality in the Coyotes' offense, it'll remain tough to roster Kessel this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Garnet Hathaway: Scores both goals in win

Hathaway scored twice on three shots, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Kings. Hathaway knocked in a John Carlson pass with Jonathan Quick caught out of position to open the scoring at 16:30 of the third period. The 29-year-old Hathaway then added an empty-netter to seal the victory. He's on an unprecedented hot streak with five goals and an assist in his last four games, which accounts for all of his offense in 17 contests overall. The Maine native is a physical force -- he has 61 hits this year -- but he's not likely to keep up this surge of offense much longer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Buries power-play goal

Capobianco scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues. Capobianco got things started at 7:37 of the first period in what became a surprising win for the Coyotes. The 24-year-old defenseman now has a goal and an assist through two appearances this year. He began the year with a lower-body injury that cost him nearly a month, but he will likely play more often than not going forward, even if he's limited to third-pairing work.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Helps out on both goals

Fehervary recorded two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Fehervary had a shot attempt tipped in by Garrett Pilon for the latter's first NHL goal at 5:36 of the third period. The 22-year-old Fehervary also helped out on a Tom Wilson goal. This was Fehervary's first multi-point performance at the NHL level. He's up to five points, 16 shots on net, 45 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 16 contests. He's held down a top-four role at even strength for much of the season.
NHL
10TV

Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in the second period. Neither...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Goal and assist in win

Gaudreau scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Gaudreau has the distinction of being the first player to take a penalty at the Islanders' new UBS Arena, as he was called for a slashing minor just 1:23 into the game. He made up for it later in the contest, assisting on an Andrew Mangiapane goal in the opening frame and adding the second of the Flames' two empty-netters to seal the victory. Gaudreau is up to seven goals, 14 assists, 59 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and four PIM in 18 contests.
NHL
westernnebraskaobserver.net

Coyotes Win Thriller, 39-38, In Semifinal

The number 1 ranked Potter-Dix Coyote Football team continued their historic season on Friday, holding off a late surge by the number 13 ranked Spalding Academy Shamrocks to punch their ticket to a State Championship game in Kearney, the first in the school's history. The Coyotes will face their biggest challenge of the year against the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys on Friday.
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Registers assist Thursday

Boyd registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Boyd set up Lawson Crouse's goal in the final minute of the second period. The 28-year-old Boyd hasn't put up amazing numbers, but he has four points, 11 shots, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 contests. He centered the second line and saw a season-high 18:57 of ice time -- he's trending up, but probably still doesn't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Notches assist

Capobianco posted an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Capobianco has collected a point in all three of his games this season (one goal, two helpers). The 24-year-old blueliner has added four shots on net, three blocked shots and two hits despite a very limited role on the third pairing. If he continues to produce, head coach Andre Tourigny will likely give him more responsibility, though Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere are the top-two left-shot blueliners on the roster.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Stands tall in overtime win

Wedgewood stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings. The only goal Wedgewood allowed came in the first period on a Dylan Larkin breakaway. The 29-year-old Wedgewood has been in net for all three of the Coyotes wins this year, improving his overall record to 3-3-2 in nine appearances when accounting for his time with the Devils in October. He has a 2.44 GAA and a .922 save percentage, and it appears he's taken over the No. 1 job in goal for the Coyotes.
NHL
thedallasnews.net

With defense optional, Red Wings-Coyotes should feature goals

If the season stats are any indication, expect plenty of goals to be scored when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Arizona Coyotes for a Saturday evening contest. Entering the game, the Red Wings and Coyotes are two of the three worst defensive teams in the National Hockey League. The...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores both goals in loss

DeBrincat scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. DeBrincat put away a goal on a double deflection in the first period and scored on a 2-on-0 rush in the third, but that was all the Blackhawks could put past Stuart Skinner. The 23-year-old DeBrincat is running hot with seven goals and two assists in his last seven contests. He's up to 11 tallies, three helpers, 51 shots on net and 25 hits through 17 contests overall.
NHL

