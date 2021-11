Before the season started, the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs looked like one of the most difficult ones on the schedule for the Dallas Cowboys. But early on, the Cowboys were surging while the Chiefs faltered. Now, the Chiefs’ luster has been reestablished after Patrick Mahomes broke out of the early doldrums with his 406-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. This is once again seen as one of the biggest challenges for Dallas as they fight to stay in the hunt for the number one seed in the NFC.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO