If you are as big a fan of horror movies as I am, you are always on the look out for the scariest slashers and creepiest classics that all your favorite streaming services have to offer. While every platform boasts a healthy selection of titles that are sure to feed into your bloodlust, an impressive amount of the best movies on Peacock fall under that particular category - the fact that most of the films come at no extra cost notwithstanding. If you find yourself in the mood for a good fright, look no further than our picks for some of the best horror movies on Peacock’s “Fright Night” section, starting with one that (as many classics claim to be) is based on a true story.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO