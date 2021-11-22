ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP Top U.S. News at 8:32 A.m. EST

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators look at if parade crash driver fleeing crime. GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines. Jury in Ahmaud...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News#Ap#Gop#Fox News#Blm#Arbery
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms)...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Biden Pushes Vaccines, Masks as Best Defense Against Omicron Variant

Biden Pushes Vaccines, Masks as Best Defense Against Omicron Variant. MONDAY, Nov. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccines and masks will be the United States' first line of defense against the new Omicron variant, not lockdowns or border closures, President Joe Biden told the nation Monday. "If people are vaccinated...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

AP Top U.S. News at 3:55 P.m. EST

Jury begins deliberating at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill. EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?. Nearly 50K still have no power after Washington state storm. San Diego Zoo 'smiling hippo' named Otis is dead at age 45. Ping-pong ball bounce...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

AP Top Political News at 6:30 A.m. EST

House moves toward OK of Dems' sweeping social, climate bill. In hourslong rant, GOP's 'angry' McCarthy stalls Biden bill. White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla. Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda. Biden praises Canada, Mexico as leaders discuss strains. Blinken eyes African crises, says...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

AP Top U.S. News at 2:26 P.m. EST

Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy. Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving. Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings. Who's a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay. This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back. EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy