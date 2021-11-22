Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 14:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1200 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Minor flooding for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Rain has turned into showers over the Northern Cascades. The river has crested, but still remains above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 3000.0 cfs, the Samish River will spill over its banks causing flood waters over Sam Bell Rd., Farm To Market Rd., and Allen Rd. near the town of Allen. Some residences, businesses, and low-lying farm land along the river will also be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 3070.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM PST Monday was 3360.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 3070.0 cfs on 10/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

