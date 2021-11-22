ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-24 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 05:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY There is an increased threat of wildfires growing out of control today due to a combination of low humidity, gusty northwest winds, and an abundance of dry leaves and brush. Humidity minimums of 25 to 30 percent, and northwest winds gusting between 15 and 25 mph, will make it possible for fire to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 05:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog reducing visibilities to between one quarter to one mile at times is developing in eastern Brooks, Kenedy, northern Hidalgo, and western Willacy counties. Motorists traveling on US 281 in Brooks county, US 77 in Kenedy and northwest Willacy counties, and on any roads in between are most likely to see locally dense fog. Should dense fog become more widespread in these areas, a Dense Fog Advisory may be issued. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 20:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-28 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain cautious when driving in low lying areas...and report any flooded roadways to the emergency operations center (EOC). They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Office. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FLASH FLOOD WARNING CANCELLED FOR TUTUILA AND AUNUU. Showers have moved away from the islands. Please continue to watch out for any residual flooding. UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 800 PO ASO SA NOVEMA 28 2021 UA IAI NEI SE ...UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA UA FAAMUTAINA LAPATAIGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO TUTUILA MA LE AUNUU. Ua se`e ese nei le tele o timuga mai le atunu`u. Ae fa`autagia pea nisi o lologa ma tafega o tumau ma aga`i fa`aitiitia. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Mo ave-taavale, aua ne`i uia nofoaga po o ala-tele ua lolo-vaia. Ia aga`i atu i nofoaga mapu`epu`e. Ia ripotia tulaga louloua o le tau i le ofisa o le TEMCO. E latou te faailoa mai i le Ofisa o le Tau a outou ripoti.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 01:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Winds chills to 55 below zero expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...East of Birch Lake. * WHEN...Through 3 PM today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:38:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THOMPSON PASS * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile at times. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While winds will increase out of the northeast, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty as to when the heavier snow will start to fall. Please stay tuned to the forecast and any additional products.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:19:00 Expires: 2021-11-30 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS THROUGH 6 PM TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents along east facing reefs through Tuesday. Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected along north facing reefs through Tuesday. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf along north facing reefs may build further tonight and Tuesday as a separate northerly swell merges with the trade-wind swell. Surf may remain hazardous along north facing reefs through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 18:35:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-28 22:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The public is advised to take necessary precautions when driving due to hazardous driving road conditions and flooded roadways. Do not cross fast flowing water in streams and on roads. Mud and landslides are also possible along steep and mountainous areas as grounds become saturated. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM SST WHAT...Minor flooding resulting from rainfall. WHERE...tutuila, Aunu`u, Manu`a WHEN...Through 10 PM SST. IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall and runoff may cause elevated stream and drainage ditch levels. Ponding may occur on roads and low lying areas. Please take extra caution due to hazardous driving conditions. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 635 AFIAFI ASO SA NOVEMA 28 2021 ...UA IAI LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE 10 PM SST MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega e mafua mai i timuga NOFOAGA...Tutuila, Aunu`u, Manu`a. TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le 10 PM SST. AAFIAGA...O timuga mamafa ma tafega e faatupulaia ai le siisii vave o auvai. E ono tutupu ai lologa i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga aafia gofie. Faamolemole faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA Faamolemole, ia faaeteete i taimi e femalagaa`i ai i luga o auala. Aua ne`i savalia pe uia auvai ma aualatele o loo malosi ai tafega. E ono faatupula`ia sologa mai i mauga ona o le susu o le eleelee ua iai nei. Fa`amolemole, ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:50:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 14:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1200 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Minor flooding for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Rain has turned into showers over the Northern Cascades. The river has crested, but still remains above flood stage. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 3000.0 cfs, the Samish River will spill over its banks causing flood waters over Sam Bell Rd., Farm To Market Rd., and Allen Rd. near the town of Allen. Some residences, businesses, and low-lying farm land along the river will also be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 3070.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM PST Monday was 3360.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 3070.0 cfs on 10/22/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 20:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-28 21:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Showers have moved away from the islands. Please continue to watch out for any residual flooding. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 800 PO ASO SA NOVEMA 28 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua se`e ese nei le tele o timuga mai le atunu`u. Ae fa`autagia pea nisi o lologa ma tafega o tumau ma aga`i fa`aitiitia.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Across the Victoria Crossroads, Coastal Bend, and Coastal Plains of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 05:55:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY Dry conditions will lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth today. Relative humidity values will fall to less than 25 percent across southwest North Carolina. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn-permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, exercise extreme caution since conditions will permit fires to spread rapidly and uncontrollably.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-28 21:10:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong west to northwest winds with gusts of 50 to 55 mph can be expected in portions of western Laramie county which includes areas mainly west of Interstate 25 overnight. Use extra caution in this area if you have a light weight or high profile vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Across the Victoria Crossroads, Coastal Bend, and Coastal Plains of South Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 15:19:00 Expires: 2021-11-30 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HAZARDOUS SEAS AND SURF LINGER ACROSS THE MARIANAS AS TROPICAL DISTURBANCE PULLS AWAY TO THE WEST A tropical disturbance, JTWC Invest Area 93W, is centered about 370 miles west-southwest of Guam near 11N140E, moving west-northwest at 13 mph. 93W continues to slowly organize and remains the subject of a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert by the JTWC. Conditions will continue to improve across the Marianas as 93W moves farther away to the west. Winds: East to southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 mph will diminish overnight. Tuesday will see a few lingering shower bands with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Seas: Hazardous seas of 9 to 11 feet tonight fall to between 8 and 10 feet Tuesday. Seas fall below hazardous levels Tuesday afternoon with 5 to 8 foot seas expected Wednesday through Saturday. Surf: Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will persist along north and east facing reefs Tuesday as lingering east swell from Invest 93W blends with north to northeast swell from storm activity to our north. Surf may stay hazardous through Wednesday along north facing reefs due to elevated northeast swell. Rainfall: An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through Tuesday night. Poor drainage areas may continue to see minor flooding due to antecedent rainfall the past couple of days. This will be the last Special Weather Statement issued for the Marianas. National Weather Service Guam forecast products are available on the WFO Guam web page at www.weather.gov/gum. For continued progress of Invest 93W, see bulletins issued by the JTWC under WMO header WTPN21 PGTW.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING Very dry conditions continue this afternoon, leading to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth. Relative humidity values have fallen to between 20 and 25 percent in many locations. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn-permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, exercise extreme caution since conditions will permit fires to spread rapidly and uncontrollably.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 04:28:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX

