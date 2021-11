And, now, the opportunity to exhale, as the Miami Heat return from nine nights on the road and 13 of the season’s first 20 games away from FTX Arena. Only the exhale cannot afford to be anything but brief. Because after Monday’s game against the visiting Denver Nuggets and Wednesday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers ... it’s, you guessed it, another stretch of 13 of 20 on the road. ...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO