Inspired by the pilot “Writing European” project of the European Commission, the Series Rough Pitch - The Balkan Way event combines a pitching workshop and a final pitching session that is being broadcast through a live stream at noon on 16 November, as part of the industry programmes of the Zagreb Film Festival and the Ljubljana International Film Festival. The host and moderator is Croatian film promoter Martina Petrović, and the event is taking place in collaboration with the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Film Centre of Montenegro, with the support of the CED MEDIA Offices in Austria and Italy.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO