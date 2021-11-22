Edward Gause

Jack Dorsey has stepped down as CEO of Twitter, a company he co-founded in 2006. Former Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal was appointed CEO, effective immediately after Dorsey's announcement.Nov. 29, 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury was selected Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s...
(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
Washington — For the first time in nearly 30 years, the future of abortion rights will face its most consequential test when the Supreme Court convenes Wednesday to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at nearly five decades of precedent. At the heart of the dispute before the high court,...
Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
Malawi's president slammed travel bans imposed by the United States and other nations in response to the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant, arguing the move represents "Afrophobia." Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that "Covid measures must be based on science, not Afrophobia." He...
Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island announced on Monday that he is leaving Capitol Hill to run for governor of New York, joining an increasingly crowded field of Democratic candidates. Suozzi joins current Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over the job in August after former Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down...
CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers stand at the center of the case that prosecutors will lay before jurors during the trial of Jussie Smollett this week. The former “Empire” actor contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019. The siblings, who worked with him on the TV show, say he paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers.
