ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

This Day in Bulldog History: November 21st

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ncp1_0d3dsQSd00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KSEE) – Interestingly enough, Fresno State both began and ended the 1981 football season by beating a Pac-10 team.

And almost by the same score.

The Bulldogs defeated Oregon in the opener, 23-16. They beat Arizona in the finale, 23-17.

In that game against the Wildcats, which took place on this day in history, November 21st, Ted Torosian ran for 149 yards. On defense, Steve Cordle had 15 tackles.

Cordle, a first team all-American that season, led the Bulldogs in tackles in 1981 with 101. He also tied for the team lead in interceptions with five.

Recording 15 tackles in one game is a Fresno State record. Ironically, the record was set the previous week by Kent Paine against Long Beach State! So Cordle tied the record, but it is a record that still stands 40 years later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Thursday night wrap and look ahead to MNF

The saying goes “no rest for the wicked,” and that applies to Buffalo Kickoff Live. As we digest the Thanksgiving win, we also look toward Monday Night Football. For now, the Bills are tied atop the AFC East with the Patriots, making today’s New England game and Week 13’s Monday night game crucial. Our BKL […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Long Beach State#Fresno State#American Football#Ksee#Pac 10#All American#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy