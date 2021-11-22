This Day in Bulldog History: November 21st
TUCSON, Ariz. (KSEE) – Interestingly enough, Fresno State both began and ended the 1981 football season by beating a Pac-10 team.
And almost by the same score.
The Bulldogs defeated Oregon in the opener, 23-16. They beat Arizona in the finale, 23-17.
In that game against the Wildcats, which took place on this day in history, November 21st, Ted Torosian ran for 149 yards. On defense, Steve Cordle had 15 tackles.
Cordle, a first team all-American that season, led the Bulldogs in tackles in 1981 with 101. He also tied for the team lead in interceptions with five.
Recording 15 tackles in one game is a Fresno State record. Ironically, the record was set the previous week by Kent Paine against Long Beach State! So Cordle tied the record, but it is a record that still stands 40 years later.
