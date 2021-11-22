ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: David O’Doherty talks nonsense in new series – and it is bliss

By Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue, Jack Seale, Phil Harrison and Simon Wardell
 7 days ago
Cycling duo David O’Doherty (right) with Richard Ayoade.

Along for the Ride With David O’Doherty

10pm, Channel 4

Sometimes a format as simple as two comedians going on a bike ride together makes for good television. Away from stage comedy, David O’Doherty earns his primetime slot with another obsession: cycling. Taking Richard Ayoade on a two-day trip along the Kent coast, they observe, reflect and talk utter nonsense. Bliss. Later in the series, Grayson Perry and Mel Giedroyc saddle up. Hollie Richardson

The Outlaws

9pm, BBC One

Richard E Grant guest stars in the penultimate episode of this crime-comedy series, very on-brand as Gabby’s aristocratic dad. Elsewhere, Rani has a risky plan to rectify things with Christian – but can she convince the rest of the community service clan to help her pull it off? HR

Guy’s Garage

9pm, Channel 4

Guy Martin previously tricked out a Transit van to break a lap record round the Nürburgring racetrack. This new series sees the mutton-chopped speed demon turn other unassuming cars into overclocked racers. In episode one, he and his droll sidekick Cammy attempt to upgrade a humble Volvo into something that can survive full-contact Swedish rallycross. Graeme Virtue

One man and his machine … Guy Martin. Photograph: Ryan Mcnamara/Channel 4

Succession

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The Roys’ (un)civil war rumbles on, as they attend a conservative political conference to “pick the next president”. Roman learns big news about their mother, Greg and Tom ponder prison together, and Shiv receives a surprise offer. Meanwhile, Kendall’s erratic behaviour continues and he questions Lisa’s legal advice. HR

Curb Your Enthusiasm

9pm, Sky Comedy

Season 11 has started strongly, with blackmail, a classic dinner party and a torrent of big guest stars – most recently Woody Harrelson – adding to Larry David’s fundamental genius for giving offence. Tonight, there’s a run of some of the season’s best lines so far: the takes on traffic jams and (not) praying for a sick acquaintance are Larry in excelsis. Jack Seale

Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors

9pm, Sky History

Paternal ambiguity is only partly an explanation for the title of this new docu-drama series, which implies that most of the Tudor family were bastards in every sense. We begin with Lady Margaret Beaufort, who changed British history by manoeuvring her son towards the throne. Phil Harrison

Film choice

Mel Gibson in the first of the Mad Max film trilogy. Photograph: Orion Home\warner Bros./Allstar

Mad Max (George Miller, 1979), 9pm, ITV4

Although the second in the series has the edge in terms of junkyard vehicle design and carnage, George Miller’s 1979 original (at that time, the most profitable film ever made) set the template – and provided Mel Gibson with his star-making break. In a near-future Australia where society is on the verge of collapse, Gibson’s leather-clad cop pursues a murderous biker gang through the outback, at great personal cost. The Australian new wave would produce better films but none with such enduring global impact. The first two sequels follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Simon Wardell

