ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Jordan Johnson had a career-high 20 points as Denver beat Houston Baptist 74-61 on...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
firstsportz.com

“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Baptist#Ap
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Chargers QB Justin Herbert speaks out on rough loss to Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers took one on the chin Sunday, losing to the Denver Broncos 28-13 in Mile High Stadium. The Chargers played sloppy football, struggling for consistency offensively and failing to stop the ground game once again defensively. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert addressed the media after the loss.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama called for garbage roughing the passer penalty on Dallas Turner

Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia is Technically Not Bowl Eligible

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
midutahradio.com

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) outscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.
UTAH STATE
Sacramento Bee

Ings lifts Norfolk St. over William & Mary 91-74

Christian Ings had a career-high 31 points as Norfolk State defeated William & Mary 91-74 on Tuesday night. Daryl Anderson had 11 points for Norfolk State (4-0), which earned its fourth straight win to open the season. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Nyzaiah Chambers had 11 points.
NORFOLK, VA
kion546.com

Rice lifts Bucknell over Rider 81-74

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice tied a career-high 23 points and Bucknell beat Rider 81-74. Andre Screen added 20 points for the Bison. Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs with a career-high 30 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
whtc.com

Wolverines bounce back with 74-61 win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating UNLV 74-61 at the Roman Main Event tournament early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Eli Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy