Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
Even at 36-years-old, LeBron James continues to shock and awe the basketball world. This season, despite the many obstacles he and the Lakers have had to face, he is putting on an amazing performance, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game on 47% shooting. On Friday, Bulls...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
The Los Angeles Chargers took one on the chin Sunday, losing to the Denver Broncos 28-13 in Mile High Stadium. The Chargers played sloppy football, struggling for consistency offensively and failing to stop the ground game once again defensively. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert addressed the media after the loss.
After winning an NBA championship in 2020, Anthony Davis' stint with the Lakers has seemingly stalled. Many felt that after winning an NBA championship, after years of being on a poor New Orleans Pelicans team, Davis would take the next step in his career and become an even bigger star.
Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools.
But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos.
“We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.”
Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) outscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.
Christian Ings had a career-high 31 points as Norfolk State defeated William & Mary 91-74 on Tuesday night. Daryl Anderson had 11 points for Norfolk State (4-0), which earned its fourth straight win to open the season. Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Nyzaiah Chambers had 11 points.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating UNLV 74-61 at the Roman Main Event tournament early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Eli Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 7...
Comments / 0