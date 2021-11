LITTLE ROCK — Thanks to a $1.35 million Recovery Land Acquisition Grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commision authorized Director Austin Booth to complete the acquisition of 1,165 acres adjacent to Beryl Anthony Lower Ouachita Wildlife Management Area at today’s meeting at the Arkansas State University Alumni Center. The Union County property, which is being purchased from The Nature Conservancy, will be added to the AGFC’s WMA system, to secure critical habitat for the federally endangered red-cockaded woodpecker as well as adding even more public access for hunters and other outdoor recreationists in south Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO