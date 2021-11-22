ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of young people don't think they need office-working to learn on the job

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 7 days ago

More than half of young people think they do not need to be in an office full-time to learn what they need for work, a survey has shown. Research indicated that a flexible work culture is now a key consideration for most young workers when choosing a job. More...

