The U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of a $10.48 million grant to Alaska to support the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors in the state. When applying for the grant earlier this year, the State of Alaska designated the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) as the eligible recipient for these funds. In cooperation with the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development (DCCED), ATIA aims to promote the entirety of Alaska as a year-round destination.

ALASKA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO