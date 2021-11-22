Funimation presents Latin dubbing for Fruit Basket anime

After the plagiarism scandal in which the production of the animated adaptation of Tokyo Babylon, it was decided that they would seek to amend the error, which ended up postponing its premiere scheduled for April 2021, but recent information has revealed that the production committee has decided that the cancellation of the project should be done immediately, This is due to the fact that new incidents that are related to plagiarism have been discovered, in addition to those discovered initially, so this simply has resulted in the fact that there can no longer be faith that the project is being carried out correctly, so Now the anime is expected to resume in the near future with a new team and with the support of CLAMP.

