Music

Soulfoul Christms with DJ Mr. Do the Most with Shellshocked and RevRay

By Carol Olson
wrir.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week DJ Mr. Do the Most brings on...

www.wrir.org

wrir.org

Thankful for Rocking

Tune in for new music from Kids On A Crime Spree, Quivers, M(h)aol, Good Morning, Sweeping Promises, Constant Smiles, Pip Blom, Partner Look and more. Kids on a Crime Spree, “When Can I See You Again?”. from Fall in Love Not in Line. Slumberland Records - 2022. M(h)aol, “Gender Studies”
MUSIC
wrir.org

genre charts for Nov 23

3 BRAD LEFTWICH AND LINDA HIGGINBOTHAM At Home In The Parlour Old Time Tiki Parlour. 4 KARINE POLWART AND DAVE MILLIGAN As Still As Your Sleeping Hudson. 5 WALTER PARKS AND THE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY The Unlawful Assembly Self-Released. 6 BEN TOWNSEND The King Of Ramps – The Music Of Melvin...
ENTERTAINMENT
wrir.org

Visitor in Mercury Falls

I discovered a lot of the songs on tonight’s show by listening to Mercury Falls so they may sound familiar. from Mutazione - Italian Electronic & New Wave Underground 1980-1988 (Compiled by Walls) Strut - 2013. Julie's Haircut, “Gathering Light”. from Invocation and Ritual Dance of My Demon Twin. Rocket...
ENTERTAINMENT
wrir.org

Galaxy Girl – 20211125 – Happy Blendsgiving!

IT’S TIME FOR THE THANKSGIVING FOOD SHOW!!! Even though I don’t eat meat, I still play some meat songs. Along with all the sides, because today is the perfect day for those of us who love those side dishes! … And bread… And desserts. I hope you take the time...
MUSIC
wrir.org

11.26.21 – a thankful conclusion to november

Tonight’s episode will be a celebration of music to be thankful for and music that feels like it brings community together. a little of the esoteric. a lot of Richmond. a good mix of everything. as always, thanks for tuning in and supporting all things local!. look below for the...
RICHMOND, VA
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

A presentation night is the most fun activity to do on a night in

As I get older, I find myself searching for more productive and wholesome yet educational activities to do with friends to pass the time. While going off campus and visiting new sites is also a fun and new experience, it can really eat up a lot of time and money that many college students can’t afford to sacrifice. So, what’s there to do on a Friday night that’s economical, fun, low effort and easily accessible for everybody?
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Nov 23

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

DJ-Kicks

In Jessy Lanza’s world, every dancefloor is a dancefloor for one, Janet Jackson’s “Empty” is the highest-selling pop song of all time, and the clock always reads 2 a.m.—the time of night that the quiet, heady dance music Lanza makes is best consumed. With each successive solo album, the contours of the Lanzaverse become more refined and the topography becomes a little more precise. After three albums—including, most recently, last year’s All the Time—Lanza’s sound feels unique and immediately identifiable. Lanza is so consistent, in fact, that it can be hard to identify her contemporaries. Her work is comparatively featherweight alongside the austere, forceful techno of her longtime collaborator Jeremy Greenspan, and although a song like “Begins,” from 2016’s Oh No, might nod to the dark, vocal-led electronic pop of FKA twigs, it’s far from her main mode. The closest fit might be someone like Doss, who, like Lanza, often seems to be making dance tracks that are just as good for daydreaming as dancing to.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
SAVANNAH, GA
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tia Mowry wows fans with a series of figure-flaunting outfits you'll love

Tia Mowry meant business when she shared a very stylish video on Instagram and fans were falling over themselves for her fabulous fashion sense. The actress, 43, stunned her 9.4million followers with some savvy style statements we think you'll love. Tia clicked her fingers and transitioned between a chic, one-shouldered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke After Seemingly Skipping Thanksgiving With Kardashians  

Full 360? Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke just one day after he seemingly skipped the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving celebration. Scott, 38, and Christine, 25, were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Friday, November 26, according to photos published by Hollywood Life. The Flip It Like Disick star donned a simple black jacket and baseball cap, while the model wore a plain white long-sleeved shirt over jeans.
CELEBRITIES

