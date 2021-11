The Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately flopped in Hollywood Sunday night. But after getting beaten down early, the Steelers rallied back to make a noble effort of this game. The Steelers really had no business being in this one whatsoever but they scrapped their way to a respectable showing. The Steelers fourth quarter alone will greatly boost the grades they will receive for the entire game. The resilience they showed proved they are a better team than what we’ve seen and, when they are healthy, they are able to beat anyone.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO