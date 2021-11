In the wake of its just-released Q3 earnings report, alternative lender Home Capital Group has announced that its board has approved a share buyback of up to $300 million. “We know one of our responsibilities to our shareholders is to optimize capital and we’ve been – for quite a while – sending clear messages that we will buy back capital, and we were delighted when the [Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions] announced that financial institutions can do that now,” said Yousry Bissada, president and CEO of Home Capital.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO