Better Business Bureau serving Dayton & the Miami Valley is pleased to announce nominations are open for the 2022 BBB Spark Awards. This is the fourth year the BBB will be presenting this award for entrepreneurship, which seeks to identify trustworthy entrepreneurs age 35 and under and new business owners less than three years in operation. It honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners from this community that embody and cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. These “trustmakers” are the future of our trusted marketplace.

DAYTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO