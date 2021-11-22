ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Brand New Indonesia: Work Hard, Smart & Sincere

By Juergen T Steinmetz
eturbonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Tourism Network named HE Sandiago Uno the most social tourism minister in the world. This was on March 9, 2021. On November 21,2021, the same minister introduced the 4 AS principle – his magic formula to get 11 lost visitors back to his country. The Indonesian minister...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Korean Cosmetics Brand Vella Now Expands into Japan

Vella opened its official store on Japan’s largest e-commerce platform ‘Qoo10’ and announced that it will sell soothing, clean beauty products with its flagship products being vegan products including Vella Ultra Hydro Sun Essence. Vella is the first skincare brand in Korea to launch a neck care product line and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
abc17news.com

Top Indonesia court rules new job law unconstitutional

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court has ruled that the country’s widely criticized Job Creation Law is unconstitutional and ordered the government to amend it within two years. The law, passed last year, triggered days of protests in many cities that turned violent as thousands of enraged students and workers charged it would cripple labor rights and harm the environment. The act amended 77 previous laws and was intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by the government to attract more investment. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is eagerly courting foreign investment as a key driver of economic growth in a nation where nearly half the population is younger than 30.
ASIA
eturbonews.com

Singapore and India Reach New Agreement on Flights

Commenting on the proposed resumption of flights between India and Singapore from November 29 under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), Jyoti Mayal, President, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), extended her warm wishes and gratitude to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial flights between the two countries.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

India to join China in banning all private cryptocurrencies

India’s previous ban on cryptocurrency was overturned in April 2020, leading to a booming cryptocurrency market. A new bill that would create a framework for establishing an official digital currency and ‘prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India’ has been added to the upcoming agenda of India’s parliament. A plan to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandiaga Uno
Washington Post

New Culture Wars Worsen Political Slide in Indonesia

When you shuffle through the deck of the world’s more bombastic populist leaders, Indonesia’s quietly spoken president, Joko Widodo, is not the first man who comes to mind. Presidents Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are more obvious choices.
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Australia’s new agricultural work visa could supercharge the forces of exploitation

The Australian government’s new temporary visa for agricultural workers is meant to fix labour shortages in the agricultural sector. But it’s a risky approach that could lead to more exploitation of low-skilled farm workers and fewer permanent skilled workers. The agriculture sector is heavily reliant on temporary visa holders for labour, with the two main sources being “backpackers” doing three months as a condition of further stay and workers from the Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste sponsored by employers to work full-time. The new Australian Agriculture Visa will enable employers in the farming, forestry, fisheries and meat-processing sectors to recruit full-time workers...
AGRICULTURE
eturbonews.com

Stephen Asiimwe to lead Uganda Private Tourism Sector

The Board of Directors of the Uganda Private Sector Foundation announces the appointment of Mr. Stephen Asiimwe, as its new Executive Director. He replaces the late Mr. Gideon Badagawa who passed away in June this year. Mr. Assimwe is a known leader for Uganda Tourism and is respected worldwide. His...
ECONOMY
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Brand New Indonesia#The World Tourism Network#Indonesian
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
eturbonews.com

Addressing Relevancy in a New World of Travel

The president of Fiavet-Confcommercio intervened in Milan and Abu Dhabi as the voice of Italian travel agencies with a focus on reconstruction, sustainability, and innovation. FIAVET- Confcommercio is the Italian Federation of Travel and Tourism Business Associations. “Will travel agencies still be relevant tomorrow?” This question was answered by the...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

When to Restart Flights to South Africa? A New Discussion Above Tourism Just Started

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon. They discussed the challenges posed globally by the new COVID-19 variant, and ways to work together to deal with it and reopen international travel. The British Prime Minister commended South Africa’s rapid genomic sequencing and leadership...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationAU

Is the news media bargaining code fit for purpose?

The News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code was enacted early this year in response to a call by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for strong action by the government to reduce the power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms. It was a fraught negotiation process, described as a three-way tug-of-war between the government, the digital platforms and the news media. The code has been strongly criticised by organisations – including The Conversation and SBS – that have missed out on deals even though they fall within its definition of news. Another concern is for...
ECONOMY
AFP

G7 urges 'urgent action' on Omicron, as WHO warns on new variant

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the highly transmissible new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading across the world as the WHO warned of potentially "severe" consequences. "The global community is faced with the threat of a new, at a first evaluation, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, which requires urgent action," ministers said following the emergency G7 talks called by chair Britain.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

African Tourism Board Keeps Uniting: Now in Rwanda

The Chairman of the African Tourism Board (ATB), Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, addressed a gala dinner attended by ministers of tourism, ambassadors, and chairpersons of various tourism boards along with more than 3,000 tourism professionals who participated during Rwanda Tourism week. Most African nations are waking up to the devastating news...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

IATO Welcomes Resumption of International Flight Operations But Wants More

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has expressed gratitude to the government for taking the decision for resumption of regular international flight operations from December 15, 2021. According to Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President of IATO: “It is a sigh of relief for us as we had almost zero income...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Australia is reopening to fully vaccinated South Korean visitors

Australia is reopening its borders to quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated South Korean citizens from 1 December. Tourism Australia is excited to be welcoming back travelers from South Korea to Australia, following today’s announcement that Australia is reopening its borders to quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated South Korean citizens from 1 December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy