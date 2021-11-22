ESPN Ignores Past Alleged Racial Slur In Portland Timbers-Minnesota United Playoff Broadcast

Preview: The Timbers have made the playoffs seven times in their decade in MLS. Twice they've reached the MLS Cup final — including a 2015 championship — but otherwise either have lost their first game or won one playoff game before being eliminated. They are 11-4-2 at home this season and 17-13-4 overall. The 13-11-10 Loons are 3-7-7 on the road, They have won the past two games at Providence Park, including a 1-0 victory there on Adrien Hunou's goal in the second minute on June 26. They opened the 2020 season there with a 3-1 victory and are 4-0-1 in the teams' past five meetings in all competitions, dating to April 2018. … Neither team has played for two weeks because of a FIFA international break. Portland won its last three regular-season games andbeat Austin FC 3-0 at home on Decision Day. The Loons clung to a 3-3 draw at LA Galaxy that put them into the playoffs for the third consecutive year and knocked the Galaxy out. "I think our group needed a little bit of a break," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "Training has been really, really good. Once you've come down from that high of making it on what was a really stressful day in L.A., to get themselves built back up, I feel as thought this has been best for us." … Veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay sustained a concussion in training and is listed as questionable.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO