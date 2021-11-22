ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Ignores Past Alleged Racial Slur In Portland Timbers-Minnesota United Playoff Broadcast

By Ian Nicholas Quillen
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota United attacker Franco Fragapane’s two-footed lunge on Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara late in the Portland’s 3-1 playoff victory on Sunday was as bad a challenge as we’ve seen in Major League Soccer in 2021. How ESPN’s broadcast handled the aftermath was even worse. If you watch the...

Forbes

Forbes

