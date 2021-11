Dustin Warren, a lifelong farmer and a volunteer firefighter, has announced his candidacy for Daviess County Commissioner of the West District. Warren, who graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 2002, has worked on a farm his entire life in some capacity. He now works at Warren Bros. Farms alongside his brothers, who took their dad’s knowledge of the farm “and ran with it.” They do a lot on their farm, from row crop to raise hemp to custom combining and planting.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO