ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s Senators Back ‘Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act’ on Vaccine Mandate Fines

By KEVIN DERBY
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsPxv_0d3doCvB00

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–championed the “Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act.

The bill “would allow states to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to pay federal fines on behalf of private employers who do not comply with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.” Rubio introduced the bill with Scott and U.S. Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Kevin Cramer, R-ND, as co-sponsors.

“Under the Biden rule, employers must implement the mandate or face significant fines. Employers who are noncompliant could face fines of $13,653 per violation or $136,532 for repeated violations,” Rubio’s office noted.

Rubio and other supporters weighed in in the bill on Thursday.

“The Biden administration’s crusade to force COVID-19 vaccinations upon millions of American workers is a massive overstep,” Rubio said. “I have always encouraged people to get vaccinated, but the federal government should not hold the incomes of working families hostage for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The administration’s rule is an egregious overreach of federal power, and it will do nothing but further sow division into our country and make the labor shortage crisis even worse. I will continue working with my colleagues to fight back against this egregious mandate by President Biden and his radical far-left administration.”

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses is unconstitutional, immoral, and wrong, that’s why all 50 Senate Republicans are challenging it in the Senate and why I’m proud to support this bill that will allow states, territories, and tribal governments to use unspent COVID funds to help private businesses pay the ridiculous $14,000 fines President Biden wants to inflict on them to enforce his illegal mandate,” Braun said.

“I am committed to assisting hardworking Americans and business as we fight Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and overreaching vaccine mandate,” Cramer said. “Our bill allows state and tribal governments to use leftover COVID-19 dollars to aid businesses in paying any of the hefty federal fines that could be imposed by the Biden Administration. This would provide much needed regulatory relief should this rule go into effect.”

“Florida families and businesses are already struggling to put food on the table and keep their employees on payroll thanks to Biden’s inflation crisis,” Scott said. “There’s no reason they should be on the hook for thousands of dollars in fines for Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. Our legislation, the Protecting Working Families from Federal Overreach Act, would allow states to repurpose unspent CARES Act funding so families and businesses aren’t footing the bill for rightfully rejecting Biden’s gross federal overreach. We can’t let Biden’s anti-business agenda and mandates kill our small businesses and strip Americans of their personal rights. We must pass this bill today.”

The bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. So far, there is no companion measure in the U.S. House. The bill will have challenges getting through either chamber which are both controlled by the Democrats.

Comments / 44

Yeah, I said it
7d ago

Look two socialist trying to guarantee spoiled white people their jobs. 🙄

Reply
10
Tony O
7d ago

The Two Stugges ride again.No wonder Florida is the laughing stock of the Nation.

Reply(8)
18
Kathleen Gooch
7d ago

these two little boys have their vaccines can't wait to vote in 2 out

Reply(5)
13
Related
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
flaglerlive.com

Why Florida’s and Other States’ Anti-Vaccine Efforts Are Mostly for Show

When the Republican-dominated Wyoming legislature met last month to fight federal COVID-19 vaccination rules, it drew a crowd. That first day, people opposed to the federal rules crammed into the House and Senate galleries, filled two overflow rooms and gathered on the steps of the Capitol. State residents who traveled...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
FOX59

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Braun
orlandomedicalnews.com

Governor Signs Legislation Protecting Jobs from Vaccine Mandates

Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson to sign legislation that will protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protect parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for students. The bills were passed through a Special Session of the Florida Legislature and are effective upon the Governor’s signature. The legislation signed is the strongest pro-freedom, anti-mandate action taken by any state in the nation.
HEALTH
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Mandates#Covid#Americans
bloomberglaw.com

Vaccine Mandate Coerces Speech, Government Unions Allege (1)

President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 flagrantly disregards constitutionally protected free speech, free exercise of religion, and privacy rights of workers as well as federal labor law, two government-employee unions charged in a federal lawsuit in Philadelphia. American Federation of Government Employees Local...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Psaki attacks DeSantis over Disney ending its vaccine mandate

White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the decision of Disney World to halt its employee vaccine mandate showed how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes "steps backward" when it comes to fighting the pandemic. "They're based in Florida, and obviously the governor there has consistently taken steps to take steps...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
UPI News

Biden asks appeals court to reinstate workplace vaccine mandate

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to revive his administration's workplace vaccine mandate, which was blocked earlier this month. Biden announced in September that the administration was rolling out the rule requiring all private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for the virus. Its formal rollout sparked immediate legal challenges from states, employers, labor unions and religious groups.
LABOR ISSUES
FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Ask DHS, Justice Department About Flights With Illegals Landing in Jacksonville

At the end of last week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Carlos Giménez, Brian Mast, John Rutherford, Maria Elvira Salazar, Greg Steube, Michael Waltz and Dan Webster sent a letter to U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a full accounting of the administration’s actions following reports that more than 70 flights carrying illegal immigrants have secretly landed in Jacksonville, FL over the past six months.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy