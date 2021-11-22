ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Persevering through Adversity: KWC student overcomes flaw in educational process

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

When Adán Cano Gandarilla was invited to interview for a spot in a well-regarded graduate program, he was immediately relieved.

The Kentucky Wesleyan College senior had spent the better part of last summer working long days, and his nights were spent filling out applications for physician assistant programs all over the country.

The first university to respond was his preferred choice, because it was a faith-based school that had a prestigious PA program.

His relief and excitement was quickly overshadowed by stress and disappointment, however, because Gandarilla soon learned he would not be able to afford the trip that would be required to fulfill the master’s program interview.

The university also was unable to work with him to provide a virtual option for the interview.

In total, the hotel and plane ticket would cost the 21-year-old Gandarilla about $600. The fact that he needed to come up with the money quickly didn’t help, and so those funds stood in the way of his post-secondary goal.

Gandarilla, who is from Las Vegas, studies at KWC on a full-ride scholarship as a Rogers Foundation Scholar. His family is originally from Papasquiaro, Durango, Mexico, but his father brought them to the U.S. when Gandarilla was 4 years old.

“I’m the first one in my family to go to college,” he said. “I’m going to be the first one to get my master’s degree. I guess that’s why it was such a big deal for me to lose that shot.”

Becca McQueen-Ruark, KWC dean of students, learned about Gandarilla’s circumstance, and she was frustrated he missed out on an opportunity because a university wasn’t willing to work with him.

The more she thought about it, however, the more she realized this situation said more about a system being flawed than a student who struggled to raise a large sum of money in a short amount of time.

“It’s part of a bigger picture,” said McQueen-Ruark about who defines merit and how it’s achieved. “If right now merit for things are based on test scores, or the ability to come to an interview, what that’s really doing is just adding a level of privilege to that. Then the students who can afford the tutors, the test preps, or who can drop money for an interview are the ones who are going to have those opportunities.”

Then, she added, low-income students, or students who don’t have those same advantages, can become part of generational poverty.

More from this section

This situation is indicative of a broken system, McQueen-Ruark said.

She hopes others will hear this story, especially officials at university and colleges, and ensure they are intentional about being equitable for all students.

Because of this situation, a university missed out on an outstanding student, she said.

“I know what a wonderful student he is, and not just in the classroom,” she said. “He has contributed a lot to our campus community. He’s won our highest student leadership award. I know he has overcome a lot, and he is intent on continuing to overcome obstacles.”

After telling his story, Gandarilla learned of options that could have been provided to him regarding funds for interviews. In fact, KWC has a special pot of money just for those types of situations. There were also community members, faculty, staff and friends who later said they would have been more than happy to chip in to help Gandarilla reach his goal.

Gandarilla has since been accepted to another graduate program, and he has a few applications for others across the nation. His story has a happy ending, he said, but he wanted to share it for other students who may be in a similar situation.

He figured this was his struggle, for himself and his parents to figure out.

But it’s wasn’t, he said.

His advice to other students who may be struggling similarly is to not be afraid to ask for help.

“Now that I know what I know, I want to tell others to seek help if they need it,” he said. “Talk to professors, talk to school staff, look for outside resources. Opportunities don’t come for every student, but when you do have them, you should take advantage of them.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

KWC alumni donate funds to name Panther Room

Kentucky Wesleyan College received a $150,000 gift from J. Charles and Margaret Schertzinger to name the Panther Room in the school’s Jack T. Wells Activity Center. The Schertzingers are KWC alumni who have supported the college for more than 60 years. J. Charles Schertzinger is a retired optometrist who established...
OWENSBORO, KY
keiseruniversity.edu

A Keiser University Student’s Story of Overcoming Adversity and Working Towards a Doctorate

When Rebecca Bhiro D.B.A., M.B.A., B.A., left South America as a teenager in the ‘70s, she brought with her the emotional hardships of harsh cultural judgement. Her maternal grandparents, who lived in Canada, took Bhiro in as their own. She entered what would turn into a tumultuous and abusive marriage as an eighteen-year-old in 1982 and moved into a small apartment. They had very little furniture, Bhiro said, and often sat on the floor.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Owensboro, KY
Education
dsu.edu

Students benefit from publication process

This simple advice that Dr. Andrew Sathoff gives his undergraduate research students is being proven right. With daily progress researching Aphanomyces (or root rot) in alfalfa over two summers, Dakota State University students Jennifer Giles and Conner Tordsen have gathered enough data and information to submit an article to the journal “Plant Disease.”
MADISON, SD
spectrumnews1.com

Educator fights to make students 'Future Ready'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although long-time educator Jane Leach isn't in the classroom or grading tests these days, she's still making a difference in the community as CEO of Future Ready Columbus. “My life has actually been dedicated to the lives of young children,” Leach said. The nonprofit has established a...
COLUMBUS, OH
utoledo.edu

Freshman Fulfilling Their Calling as Arts Education Student

Although Ella Schlueter is wrapping up their first semester on campus, Schlueter knows they belong here. UToledo is their home. Schlueter, an arts education student from Hartland, Mich., chose to visit UToledo on a whim, visiting campus on a random day off from high school. That visit would open Schlueter’s...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Wesleyan College#Pa#Kwc#Rogers Foundation Scholar
stmarytx.edu

Students, faculty offer advice for overcoming imposter syndrome

When first-year J.D. student Julia Awad received her first semester’s grades at the St. Mary’s University School of Law in Fall 2020, she thought they were a fluke. But they weren’t. After earning good grades her first two semesters of the part-time program and being part of numerous registered student organizations, including the Student Bar Association and the Middle Eastern Students Association, Awad still struggled with doubt. Sometimes the doubt made her feel a bit like an imposter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newscenter1.tv

From homeless to hopeful, how some have overcome adversity in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — This week is Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Week and one way to bring awareness is to celebrate those who have battled and overcome these difficulties. Homelessness and hunger have stolen vitality from countless Rapid City residents. Life never goes the way we expect it to and for some, the trials can knock us down a little harder.
RAPID CITY, SD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Healing through the power of education

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org. Inspired by women living in poverty, Victoria Sharp started Women in Charge (WIC) in 1993 with the goal of bettering the lives...
BALLWIN, MO
Seattle Times

Educational system stretched beyond capacity fails students

Educators are not OK. And while this may not be breaking news, it has reached a level where our communities can no longer ignore it and we need to do something. Staffing-related school closures are impacting families and educators are leaving the profession, frustrated and burned out. All of this falls on students, who will not get the quality education they deserve. This is all avoidable.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Student touts virtues of rural education at convention

NEW PALESTINE — Sitting up on the stage in Indianapolis telling education officials about all the positive things that come with getting an education in a rural community, Braeden Baker couldn’t help but smile. “I like the fact that our high school is in a small town where on Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pensacolavoice.com

Distance Education: Online Learning Guidelines for Students

Online classes are the new normal. Whether it is just a few sessions or you will be taking the entire course online, you need to get it right. It helps you to effortlessly achieve the set learning objectives. Each person has a different idea of how to study at home....
EDUCATION
villagerpublishing.com

CCSD shares information on career education and student engagement

At its regular board of education meeting on November 8, Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) Career and Innovation Assistant Superintendent Sarah Grobbel shared updates on CCSD’s 2020 and 2021 summer learning programs and provided updates on its programs at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus (CCIC), along with district concurrent enrollment statistics.
EDUCATION
Killeen Daily Herald

Special education students become superheroes for a day

Batgirl, Robin and Supergirl, along with their other superhero friends, battled the mad scientists — their teachers — who tried to take over the school. The Copperas Cove High School Special Education Department Mad Scientists Day had the student superheroes thwarting the efforts of their teachers who were dressed as mad scientists complete with gray hair resembling Albert Einstein, goggles, and lab coats. Students wore their favorite superhero costumes as they engaged in a variety of science activities to teach them life skills.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
universitystar.com

Students overcome obstacles in Texas State's first Korean-translated play

A blood-stained stairway, boarded-up windows and yellow dust filled the Theatre Center Mainstage as actors crawled out from underneath to start the production of "Yellow Inn." Credited as the first Korean-translated production at Texas State, "Yellow Inn," was directed by professor Yong-Suk Yoo. The play ran from Oct. 26-31 and demonstrated themes of generational differences such as rich versus poor and the delicate balance of life through dark comedic language.
TEXAS STATE
bronxnet.org

EdCast: Helping Special Education Students Return to School

Dr. Linda Hirsch speaks with RueZalia Watkins about effective strategies and supports for children with mental health and educational needs to ensure a smooth transition back to school. Tune in to watch on November 15th, on BX OMNI channels 67 Optimum / 2133 FiOS in the Bronx and online at...
BRONX, NY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
256
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy