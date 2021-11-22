Persevering through Adversity: KWC student overcomes flaw in educational process

When Adán Cano Gandarilla was invited to interview for a spot in a well-regarded graduate program, he was immediately relieved.

The Kentucky Wesleyan College senior had spent the better part of last summer working long days, and his nights were spent filling out applications for physician assistant programs all over the country.

The first university to respond was his preferred choice, because it was a faith-based school that had a prestigious PA program.

His relief and excitement was quickly overshadowed by stress and disappointment, however, because Gandarilla soon learned he would not be able to afford the trip that would be required to fulfill the master’s program interview.

The university also was unable to work with him to provide a virtual option for the interview.

In total, the hotel and plane ticket would cost the 21-year-old Gandarilla about $600. The fact that he needed to come up with the money quickly didn’t help, and so those funds stood in the way of his post-secondary goal.

Gandarilla, who is from Las Vegas, studies at KWC on a full-ride scholarship as a Rogers Foundation Scholar. His family is originally from Papasquiaro, Durango, Mexico, but his father brought them to the U.S. when Gandarilla was 4 years old.

“I’m the first one in my family to go to college,” he said. “I’m going to be the first one to get my master’s degree. I guess that’s why it was such a big deal for me to lose that shot.”

Becca McQueen-Ruark, KWC dean of students, learned about Gandarilla’s circumstance, and she was frustrated he missed out on an opportunity because a university wasn’t willing to work with him.

The more she thought about it, however, the more she realized this situation said more about a system being flawed than a student who struggled to raise a large sum of money in a short amount of time.

“It’s part of a bigger picture,” said McQueen-Ruark about who defines merit and how it’s achieved. “If right now merit for things are based on test scores, or the ability to come to an interview, what that’s really doing is just adding a level of privilege to that. Then the students who can afford the tutors, the test preps, or who can drop money for an interview are the ones who are going to have those opportunities.”

Then, she added, low-income students, or students who don’t have those same advantages, can become part of generational poverty.

This situation is indicative of a broken system, McQueen-Ruark said.

She hopes others will hear this story, especially officials at university and colleges, and ensure they are intentional about being equitable for all students.

Because of this situation, a university missed out on an outstanding student, she said.

“I know what a wonderful student he is, and not just in the classroom,” she said. “He has contributed a lot to our campus community. He’s won our highest student leadership award. I know he has overcome a lot, and he is intent on continuing to overcome obstacles.”

After telling his story, Gandarilla learned of options that could have been provided to him regarding funds for interviews. In fact, KWC has a special pot of money just for those types of situations. There were also community members, faculty, staff and friends who later said they would have been more than happy to chip in to help Gandarilla reach his goal.

Gandarilla has since been accepted to another graduate program, and he has a few applications for others across the nation. His story has a happy ending, he said, but he wanted to share it for other students who may be in a similar situation.

He figured this was his struggle, for himself and his parents to figure out.

But it’s wasn’t, he said.

His advice to other students who may be struggling similarly is to not be afraid to ask for help.

“Now that I know what I know, I want to tell others to seek help if they need it,” he said. “Talk to professors, talk to school staff, look for outside resources. Opportunities don’t come for every student, but when you do have them, you should take advantage of them.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315