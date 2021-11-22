Monday, Nov. 22: GOOD MORNING!

There will be no Thursday TDP, since the post office doesn't deliver on Thanksgiving, and although we'll have fresh material on our website, we won't produce a digital, either, so our employees may spend time with their families and friends. We wish those who celebrate it a Happy Thanksgiving, and for those who don't, a quiet day of contemplation and rest.
Our Tuesday TDP, both print and digital, has some Education pages, plus several from our staff. By the way, our Wednesday TDP will be both print and digital, though it's usually digital only. The post office doesn't deliver on Thanksgiving, so there will be no Thursday edition (usually print AND digital) this week. We want to make sure our print subscribers get what they're paying for! The Wednesday paper will have the features usually published Thursday.
Danie & Kevin want to give you their favorites things this holiday season!. Tune-in weekdays for Danie & Kevin’s 10 Days of Christmas for your opportunity to win the BEST holiday presents on POWER 95.3! Plus, we’re hookin’ up every winner with a Christmas tree!. Wake up from your turkey...
Our Wednesday TDP this week, which is usually digital only, is in print and digital, and is bigger than usual. We'll have our Faith pages, plus these stories and more:. • Grant Crawford drops by the Watercolor Barn. • Renee Fite has her annual Thanksgiving memories story. • Keri Thornton...
Comments / 0