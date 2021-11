Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar announced on Monday that forward J.T. Compher will miss about a month of action due to an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks. Compher left the game in the first period and did not return. After the game, Bednar told reporters that he wasn't sure how long Compher would be out for and added that the 26-year-old was "Not doing great right now."

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO