Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 or older as of November 17th, 2021. Commencing on November 17th, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and continuing through November 17th, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET, WTVJ NBC 6 ("Sponsor") will give away up to two tickets to Ronald K. Brown’s “Evidence” happening January 5th, 2022 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. This offer is open to the first individual who sends an e-mail to NBC6INTHEMIX@NBCUNI.COM after the promotional announcement is made during “6 in the Mix”. Limit two tickets per household member. Tickets will only be available while supplies last. Tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified thereon. Location of seating (if any) shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Attendees agree to comply with all applicable arena regulations in connection with prize. Sponsor's decision cannot be appealed. Total Actual Retail Value for all Prizes, including shipping and handling, is $119. The collection and use of personal information collected below will be governed by the Sponsor’s privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy. Please note that any public place in which people are present poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit. By accepting the tickets, the Winner and all persons using the tickets, expressly assumes the risk that during the Event they may be exposed to COVID-19, the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19 or other contagious and infectious diseases.

