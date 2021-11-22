Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways 2021

The Clique Brands, Inc. giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or Instagram. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or claim prize. A purchase does not increase your chances of winning. The Clique Brands, Inc. Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to all legal U.S. residents who are of legal age of majority in their state of residence (18), except Alabama and Nebraska (19), and Mississippi (21) at the time of entry. Employees of Clique Brands, Inc. (collectively, the “Sponsors”), and their respective affiliates, partners, subsidiaries, franchises, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate families or household members of each are not eligible to enter. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited or restricted by law or regulations. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.
Comments / 0