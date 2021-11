The class of 2022 Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance majors presented the “ShenCo Phoenix Senior Dance Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20 in Shingleton Dance Space as part of their senior capstone project. Performances featured new works produced and created by the dancers, including jazz, commercial and contemporary dance styles. Each unique piece expressed the maturity, tenacity and refinement of each artist’s individual creative journey. One of the highlights of the performance was the premiere of a new work choreographed by Adjunct Assistant Professor Tiffanie Carson, M.F.A., for the graduating seniors. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/shenco-phoenix-senior-dance-concert-tickets-198383148337 to learn more.

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO