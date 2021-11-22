ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ailing Ko rallies to win LPGA player of year

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. – The stakes were high and the odds would have seemed long to anyone but Jin Young Ko. Her only chance at LPGA player of the year was to win the CME Group Tour Championship. In her way was Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in the world. If...

