Ailing Ko rallies to win LPGA player of year

It’s a CME Cinderella story. Four players slept on the 54-hole co-lead, but only one came out on top with the $1.5 million winner’s prize. After battling a wrist injury that kept her from practicing at the CME Group Tour Championship, Jin Young Ko still proved nothing can hold her back. Ko scorched Tiburon Golf Club with a sizzling 63, which tied her career-best score for 18 holes and set the new tournament scoring record at -23. The win also secured Ko her second Rolex Player of the Year award, as she becomes the first Korean player to achieve the feat twice. It is her 12th career victory and fifth of the season, becoming the first player to record five wins in a season since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016. She is the third Korean to win five or more times in an LPGA Tour season, along with Sei Re Pak and Inbee Park.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO