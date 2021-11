Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practise sport safely for all individuals without discrimination. The IOC emphasised its existing channels of support for athletes and the Olympic community in Afghanistan. There was also an exchange of information on the structure and functioning of the Olympic Movement, and particularly its autonomy. In this respect, it was highlighted that the IOC continues to recognise the existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Afghanistan and its elected officials, with the NOC President and Secretary General present at the meeting.

