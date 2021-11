For the first time this season, the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League have dropped two consecutive games in regulation time. After a tough night in North Bay, the 67’s made their way to Sudbury to take on the Wolves while still exceptionally short-handed, especially after Ranvir Gill-Shane did not dress for their game on Friday night. Gill-Shane took a hard hit in the second period of the game in North Bay and did not return; however, there has been no word on an injury status from the team. The Wolves took the game by a score of 4-2 and looked in control of the game for the majority of it. Here’s what you missed from the loss.

