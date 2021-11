NASHVILLE, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs fought off a late game rally by Tennessee State to take home a 63-57 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at the Gentry Center. "I'm super proud of our girls," head coach Katie Burrows said on the radio following the game. "I am really proud of our fight. We finished strong when we needed to. We got big boards when we needed to. We shot almost 80 percent from the free throw line and made eight threes."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO