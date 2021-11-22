Michael Porter Jr. Potentially Out For The Season

The Portland Trail Blazers faced a Denver Nuggets team without NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic on Tuesday night. Most teams missing their pivot would lack rebounding and inside scoring. Not so the Nuggets. Instead they missed their best passer, the initiator of their offense. Denver went hard, but they kept tripping over their own plays. Portland took full advantage, forcing turnovers and playing fast. Guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum showed no mercy to an opponent without their best player either. Lillard scored 25 on 9-13 shooting, an incredible production rate. McCollum lead all scorers with 32, shooting 13-19. It was nip and tuck for a while, but as the game progressed, Portland’s talent and resolve proved too much. The Blazers won 119-100 to push their record to 10-8, an impressive 9-1 at home.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO