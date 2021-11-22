ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Porter Jr. Potentially Out For The Season

By Adrian Bernecich
Blazer's Edge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr. could miss the remainder of the season as he battles ongoing back issues, writes Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Porter Jr. was a key reason for the...

www.blazersedge.com

dallassun.com

76ers woeful without Joel Embiid, draw Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the first month of the season, from the absence of Ben Simmons to players missing games due to health and safety protocols. Despite Simmons not being with the team, Philadelphia started off winning eight of its first 10. But center...
NBA
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Who steps up in Michael Porter Jr.’s stead?

The Denver Nuggets entered this season optimistic. It has taken less than 20 games to eliminate that cheery outlook as an already injury-riddled season has gone from bad to worse with the news of Michael Porter Jr.‘s back. After missing a layup against the Houston Rockets, it was revealed that...
NBA
Michael Porter Jr.
Mike Singer
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. dealing with nerve issue in back that could jeopardize his season, per report

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is dealing with a nerve issue in his back that could jeopardize his season, according to Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Porter has had two back surgeries already in his career, one while at the University of Missouri and another during his rookie season with the Nuggets. And now, according to Singer, another surgery is a possibility.
NBA
thednvr.com

Wind Chimes: The latest chatter around Michael Porter Jr.’s injury

How serious is Michael Porter Jr.’s back injury? Could the Nuggets have found their next Torrey Craig in the G League?. Harrison Wind is the Denver Nuggets beat reporter for DNVR Nuggets. The University of Colorado alum grew up in Boulder and has covered the Nuggets for the last three seasons. You can hear him every weekday on the DNVR Nuggets podcast. Follow Harrison on Twitter - @HarrisonWind.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (9-8) vs Denver Nuggets (9-8) The Portland Trail Blazers are on a nice little run of late, with three in a row overall and eight in a row at home. On Saturday, the Blazers took out the 76ers by a score of 118-111. Portland hits the road on Wednesday, so finishing the home stand with another win is imperative. Fortunately for Portland, the injury-decimated Nuggets are in town.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Huge Games from Lillard, McCollum Shoot Blazers over Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers faced a Denver Nuggets team without NBA MVP center Nikola Jokic on Tuesday night. Most teams missing their pivot would lack rebounding and inside scoring. Not so the Nuggets. Instead they missed their best passer, the initiator of their offense. Denver went hard, but they kept tripping over their own plays. Portland took full advantage, forcing turnovers and playing fast. Guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum showed no mercy to an opponent without their best player either. Lillard scored 25 on 9-13 shooting, an incredible production rate. McCollum lead all scorers with 32, shooting 13-19. It was nip and tuck for a while, but as the game progressed, Portland’s talent and resolve proved too much. The Blazers won 119-100 to push their record to 10-8, an impressive 9-1 at home.
NBA
#The Denver Post
Blazer's Edge

No-Name Players Keep Showing Up Against The Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are experiencing another “meh” start to their NBA season, sitting 10-10 because they’re just not a competent team away from the Moda Center. While some home performances have been inspiring and hope-inducing, the Blazers have also had some pretty ugly road outings, which have crashed fandom back to Earth.
NBA
thednvr.com

The latest on Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets’ injuries

Adam Mares, Harrison Wind and Brendan Vogt go over the latest developments regarding Michael Porter Jr.’s back, Nikola Jokic’s wrist, Bones Hyland’s ankle, and every other Nuggets injury you might have missed from last night’s loss in Phoenix. Then, a mini edition of The List highlighting some encouraging and discouraging developments from Denver’s latest defeat.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. reportedly dealing with long-term back injury

Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (back) is dealing with a nerve issue that could jeopardize his season, reports Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Porter has been out since November 6 and Singer says the injury may require back surgery. The Nuggets reportedly intend to give Porter one more week to make significant progress before electing for what would be the third back procedure in the 23-year-old's career. Porter missed the last eight games and he has played in just nine games this season. Jeff Green will likely draw another start on Tuesday when the Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Blast Beleaguered Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers knocked off the Denver Nuggets by a final score of 119-100 on Tuesday night. The win marked the Blazers’ fourth in-a-row overall, and ninth consecutive at home—having not lost in Portland since the season opener over a month ago. The dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum turned in their finest combined performance of the year to date, going off for 57 points while shooting 68% from the field as a duo.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Heat round NBA quarter pole, a sense of early-season strides made | 10 thoughts on where they stand

And, now, the opportunity to exhale, as the Miami Heat return from nine nights on the road and 13 of the season’s first 20 games away from FTX Arena. Only the exhale cannot afford to be anything but brief. Because after Monday’s game against the visiting Denver Nuggets and Wednesday’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers ... it’s, you guessed it, another stretch of 13 of 20 on the road. ...
NBA
FanSided

Michael Porter Jr. undergoing surgery throws wrench in Nuggets’ future

Michael Porter Jr.’s latest injury throws a huge wrench in the Denver Nuggets’ future. Just a few months ago, an argument could be made that the Denver Nuggets had one of the brightest futures of any team in the Western Conference, even despite coming off an earlier-than-expected loss in the playoffs.
NBA
ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. needs back surgery

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. needs back surgery and will go under the knife this week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Porter will be out indefinitely, with a timetable set to be announced after he undergoes the surgery. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports Porter is expected to miss the rest of the season.
NBA
NBA

Reports: Michael Porter Jr. scheduled to have back surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets needs surgery to address his latest back injury, and there’s no known timetable yet for his return. Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said the surgery is scheduled for Wednesday. Porter — who dealt with a serious back problem in college, so severe that some wondered if he would ever be an effective NBA player — has been limited to nine games this season.
NBA
cbslocal.com

Michael Porter Jr. Injury Update: Nuggets Star To Undergo Back Surgery; 2021-22 Season Likely Over, Per Report

(CBS SPORTS) – Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery for his lower back, his agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The rising star is expected to miss the remainder of the season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The procedure is set for Wednesday. This is a huge blow for a Nuggets team that is already down Jamal Murray and P.J. Dozier — both due to a torn ACL — in addition to franchise superstar Nikola Jokic being sidelined with a wrist injury for the past week.
NBA

