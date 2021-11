If you have shopped at a small business in Little Rock, chances are you have felt the retail influence of Heather Smith. With over 23 years of experience in the industry, Smith has worked, consulted or owned mom and pop shops in fields of food service, interior design and general retail – both brick-and-mortar and online. Most notably, she founded the Little Rock staples Eggshells Kitchen Co. and Domestic Domestic. Her expertise lies in the curation of products.

8 HOURS AGO