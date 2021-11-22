Game & Fish Takes Dry Run at Duck Woods Dilemma

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia waterfowl hunters headed out to their favorite wetland locations Saturday with the opening of duck hunting season. “The waterfowl seasons and bag limits are basically the same this season as they were last season,” Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said in a news release. “Atlantic Flyway breeding populations fared quite a bit better this summer than mid-continent and western birds. If we can get cold weather in the Great Lakes, New England, and mid-Atlantic regions, Southern hunters can expect a good number of wood ducks, ring-necks and teal.”
