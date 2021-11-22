Game & Fish Takes Dry Run at Duck Woods Dilemma

Things do not always work out like you plan. A lot of times you envision a particular outcome to an event and it ends up turning out quite differently; sometimes for the better, and sometimes for the worse. Sometimes a total change of plans can turn out to be the best thing. Such was the case for me a few years ago, when I found out that sometimes, taking a break from the grind of deer hunting can be a great thing.

