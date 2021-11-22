ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis: After ATP Finals victory, Zverev gunning for maiden Grand Slam title

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Germany’s Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by capturing his second ATP Finals trophy on Sunday and the world number three said he is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title next season. Zverev defeated...

spectrumnews1.com

Medvedev and Zverev win; Berrettini injured at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday. In the day’s second match, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev won when local...
TENNIS
abc17news.com

Medvedev beats Zverev and reaches ATP Finals semifinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Medvedev won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title. He took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev in three sets and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins. Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after local favorite Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament because of an injury. Berrettini was replaced by first alternate Jannik Sinner who faces first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz later Tuesday.
TENNIS
wtaq.com

Tennis-Medvedev edges closer to last four at ATP Finals with win over Zverev

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) – Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to this year’s tournament but found it hard going against Alexander Zverev, eventually winning 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) in their Red Group clash on Tuesday. Medvedev had won his opening match against Hubert Hurkacz while Zverev was...
TENNIS
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals 2021: Zverev beats Djokovic! The HIGHLIGHTS

After the victory at the Olympics, Alexander Zverev's new prestigious success against world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the ATP Finals 2021. The German champion beats his Serbian rival after a battle of about two and a half hours and gets the pass for the final against Daniil Medvedev, a tennis player who has already beaten him (in the third tiebreaker) during the group stage.
TENNIS
newschain

Alexander Zverev turns tables to secure ATP Finals title in Turin

Alexander Zverev turned the tables on defending champion Daniil Medvedev to win a second title at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. Medvedev had won his last five matches against Zverev, including in the group stages earlier this week, but the German followed up his semi-final upset of Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“It was a great season,” says Novak Djokovic after losing to Zverev at ATP Finals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s season ended with a semi-final defeat at the 2021 ATP Finals at the hands of World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Zverev won the match 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 28 minutes to pick up his 4th win against the Serbian in their 11th meeting and 3rd consecutive semi-final match since July 2021.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

List of records broken by Alexander Zverev after winning the 2021 ATP Finals

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev ends his 2021 Tour season with a 59-15 record and 6 titles to his name. Zverev won two ATP-500 titles, first in Acapulco and then in Vienna. He won two ATP-1000 Masters titles in Madrid on Clay and then in Cincinnati on hardcourts and also won the Gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year before finishing the season with the title at the 2021 ATP Finals.
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Tennis-Sydney to host ATP Cup as part of bumper Australian Open warm-up schedule

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney will host the $10 million ATP Cup from Jan. 1-9 as part of a bumper schedule of warm-up tournaments ahead of the Australian Open, organisers said on Thursday. Governing body Tennis Australia (TA) also confirmed Melbourne would host Australian Open qualifying from Jan. 10-14 after 2021...
TENNIS
WNCY

Tennis-Tsitsipas vows to step it up after defeat in ATP Finals opener

(Reuters) – Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a straight-sets defeat in his opening match at the ATP Finals but the world number four promised to turn things around and stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot at the season-ending tournament. Tsitsipas, who won the tournament in 2019, got off to...
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark’s World Cup record with slalom win

(Reuters) – American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first run but...
KILLINGTON, VT
jack1065.com

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) – Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday. It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America’s equivalent of...
SOCCER
AFP

Djokovic-led Serbia down Austria in Davis Cup opener

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria's Dennis Novak as Serbia thumped Austria 3-0 in their Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.
TENNIS

