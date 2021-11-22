ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Bank Independent honors 2 scholarship recipients

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest-Shoals Community College freshmen Lydia Henderson and Jaliyah Jackson are recipients of...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate family honors veteran with memorial scholarship

Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - November is lung cancer awareness month and an Upstate family is honoring a veteran who passed away following an unexpected diagnosis, while. also raising awareness about lung cancer in non-smokers. Supporters teed off at the "Tigers for Troops" golf tournament to help raise money for...
CLEMSON, SC
pccua.edu

PCCUA announces recipient of Great River Promise Scholarship

Allie Warren, of Lambrook, has been named a recipient of The Great River Promise Scholarship at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA). A graduate Marvell Academy, Warren has chosen to major in agriculture business. Through The Great River Promise Scholarship, PCCUA makes the promise that if Phillips...
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
ravallirepublic.com

Bitterroot Conservation District to honor board member through scholarship

The Bitterroot Conservation District will award one Ravalli County High School senior a $10,000 scholarship in honor of long-time Bitterroot Conservation District board member and rancher, Steve Vogt. The scholarship is $2,500 per year for four years. More details and the scholarship application requirements can be found on the BCD...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Tahlequah Daily Press

Aprons and Lace hosts workshop, gives awards, honors military with scholarship

Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education members met Tuesday, Nov. 9, with 11 in attendance. Garrett Ford, agricultural educator for the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, presented information about composting. Ford gave three reasons for composting: improving productivity, improving the health of the soil, and saving money. "Let...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fennel#Shoals#Bank Independent#Digital Subscription
The Evening News

Fundraiser to raise money for scholarship in honor of Southern Indiana teenager

JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville business is spending the holiday season finding ways to help out and support the community. TC’s Merchandise Pallet at 1414 E 10th St. will host a raffle Saturday to raise funds for a scholarship in honor of 15-year-old Kamm VanGilder, who died from an accidental gunshot wound in October.
INDIANA STATE
Picayune Item

WCU Scholarship Dinner honors medical community

William Carey University hosted its 10th Annual Scholarship Dinner Nov. 2 at Lake Terrace Convention Center. The theme of this year’s sold-out event was “A Tribute to the Medical Community,” recognizing the service of Pine Belt healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Tonight, we want to thank the doctors, nurses...
SOCIETY
KMZU

Former KMZU intern recognized as a 2021 NAFB Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Kansas City–The 78th annual National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention was held November 17-19, 2021, at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri! Each year, NAFB members recognize their peers work and accomplishment in the ag industry. Katy Grant, of Carrollton, Mo., was recognized during the NAFB Foundation Celebration Luncheon...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
upstatebusinessjournal.com

CREW Upstate honors 2020 award recipients

CREW Upstate, an organization that exists to help women succeed in the commercial real estate business, held its awards event Nov. 4 at the Greenville One Center. The event featured opportunities to network and honored 2020 recipients, including:. Lifetime Achievement – retired Cherry Bekaert LLP tax director Debbie McDonough. Distinguished...
GREENVILLE, SC
wvlt.tv

From Tweet to Scholarship | Honoring Veterans at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fan Will McNeeley sent University of Tennessee Athletic Director a tweet in September following the deadly attacks at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, killing 13 U.S. military members, including Gibbs High School graduate Ryan Knauss. He asked White how much money he’d need to raise to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Franklin County Times

Bank Independent welcomes holidays with Toy Share

For the kids in girl and boyland to build a toyland town all around the Christmas tree sometimes requires a little extra help. That’s where community toy drives and donation efforts come in – and Bank Independent is hosting its 11th Toy Share effort. The bank kicked off its 11th...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
raritanval.edu

Recipients of New Scholarships Supporting Students at the College Announced

Jeanne Gabrielle Riano of Somerville: The Warren Hills Regional High School graduate is a first-year nursing student. Her goal is to become a Registered Nurse so that she can “make a difference” in health care. “During my high school career, I was involved in many volunteer opportunities such as the National Honor Society, where we raised over $10,000 for cancer research and collected food for local food shelters. I also held an officer position for a national service club called ‘GlamourGals,’ where we visited local nursing homes and spent quality time with the residents. Both experiences have shown me that strong leadership is key to success, and that is why I aspire to learn to be a great leader to those around me,” says Riano.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Herald-Dispatch

Roberts selected as first recipient of leadership award named in his honor

HUNTINGTON — Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, was recognized as the first recipient of the Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award at the recent annual dinner of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. Roberts, who has served as president of the West Virginia chamber for more...
HUNTINGTON, WV
kwbg.com

New Scholarship Honors Longtime Boone Resident Loren Tungesvik

BOONE, Iowa—The family of Loren R. Tungesvik has established a scholarship in his memory to support Boone High School students pursuing a career in agriculture. Loren was a resident of Boone for more than twenty years and both of his children, Kia and Jerad, graduated from Boone High School. Loren’s passion in life was farming his family’s century farm along with wife Mary Jo.
BOONE, IA
University of Arkansas

Hoyt Purvis Award Recipients Honored by Graduate School and International Education

Three members of the University of Arkansas community are recipients of the 2021 Hoyt H. Purvis Award for Service in International Education. The award recognizes a university faculty member, a university staff member and Graduate School and International Education staff member for their outstanding service to the field of international education.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KREM

Liberty Lake woman among 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship recipients

WEST POINT, N.Y. — A West Point cadet and Liberty Lake woman is among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholarship recipients named Sunday. According to a press release from West Point Military Academy, Cadet Holland Pratt from Liberty Lake currently serves as the First Captain of the Corps of Cadets. Pratt is a military history major with a Middle Eastern regional studies minor. Her family’s suffering in the Holocaust inspired her to pursue this path.
WEST POINT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy