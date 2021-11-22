Bank Independent honors 2 scholarship recipients

Jeanne Gabrielle Riano of Somerville: The Warren Hills Regional High School graduate is a first-year nursing student. Her goal is to become a Registered Nurse so that she can “make a difference” in health care. “During my high school career, I was involved in many volunteer opportunities such as the National Honor Society, where we raised over $10,000 for cancer research and collected food for local food shelters. I also held an officer position for a national service club called ‘GlamourGals,’ where we visited local nursing homes and spent quality time with the residents. Both experiences have shown me that strong leadership is key to success, and that is why I aspire to learn to be a great leader to those around me,” says Riano.

